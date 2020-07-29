Advertisement

Rutland officials ask owners of former mall, Friendly’s to clean up sites

The former Diamond Run Mall
The former Diamond Run Mall(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Town Selectboard wants the owners of the former Diamond Run Mall and Friendly’s restaurant to clean up their act.

Community members reached out to the board with concerns over how the lots appear. Selectboard Chair Joshua Terenzini says the board voted to write letters asking the property owners -- Zamias Services Inc. in Florida and BAI Rutland based out of New Jersey -- to invest in maintenance and clean up, but provided no deadline.

"We understand your businesses are closed but we also expect, as a community, that you would act as your business is still open. We know that if the restaurant was still there, or the mall was still there, they wouldn't allow that to happen because it would be a turn off for guests and customers," Terenzini said.

He says he thinks Zamais will be responsive. The former mall is a concern because the Spartan Arena located inside is an alternate care facility, in case there is a covid outbreak. There have also been issues of people breaking into the mall.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BPD study: Blacks arrested nearly four times more often than whites

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Black people are being arrested in Burlington at a rate nearly four times greater than whites, according to a new report from the police department.

News

Select board votes to stop Pledge of Allegiance

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The town of Windsor was thrust into the national spotlight over controversial remarks from a school principal about the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, the town is back in the news after the select board voted to do away with the Pledge of Allegiance. Our Adam Sullivan reports.

News

Berlin Police chief to retire

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The Berlin Police Chief of 12 years will be retiring in September.

News

North Country dog could soon appear on the silver screen

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Elton is an 8-month-old Newfoundland pup from the North Country and an aspiring actor.

Latest News

News

Longtime WCAX employee dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
We are saying goodbye to a longtime member of the WCAX family-- Andy Luchini.

News

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

News

Dartmouth releases coronavirus protocols for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Dartmouth College is releasing coronavirus protocols for students living on the Hanover campus.

News

WCAX must temporarily reduce power of over-the-air signal Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX will reduce the power of our over-the-air signal for part of the day on Thursday for the safety of crews working at our tower on Mount Mansfield.

AP

3 Vermont library staffers resign over COVID reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three staff members of a small Vermont library have resigned over plans to reopen the library in person.

AP

Local politicians decry noose found in Black family’s yard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and federal representatives from St. Lawrence County, New York, say they were disgusted by the targeting of a Black family who found a noose on the ground outside their home.