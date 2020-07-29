Rutland officials ask owners of former mall, Friendly’s to clean up sites

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Town Selectboard wants the owners of the former Diamond Run Mall and Friendly’s restaurant to clean up their act.

Community members reached out to the board with concerns over how the lots appear. Selectboard Chair Joshua Terenzini says the board voted to write letters asking the property owners -- Zamias Services Inc. in Florida and BAI Rutland based out of New Jersey -- to invest in maintenance and clean up, but provided no deadline.

"We understand your businesses are closed but we also expect, as a community, that you would act as your business is still open. We know that if the restaurant was still there, or the mall was still there, they wouldn't allow that to happen because it would be a turn off for guests and customers," Terenzini said.

He says he thinks Zamais will be responsive. The former mall is a concern because the Spartan Arena located inside is an alternate care facility, in case there is a covid outbreak. There have also been issues of people breaking into the mall.

