Site of 1st midnight vote added to NH state historic register

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The site of the first midnight presidential vote in the U.S. and 10 other properties have been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources announced the additions on Wednesday. Among the properties are the Davis-Nadig Homestead with its farmhouse built in 1880 in Millsfield, which became the site of the country’s first midnight presidential vote, when seven of the town’s 12 registered voters cast their ballots at 12:01 a.m.

Also added is a one-room schoolhouse with a hand-hewn timber frame that was built in 1810 in Deering for $175.85.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)