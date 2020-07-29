South Burlington driver’s ed students in limbo due to budget

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some young want-to-be drivers are stuck in limbo without a license because South Burlington is still without a budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke says when the pandemic hit, the driver’s ed practice with an instructor had to be put on pause. While new guidelines to get back behind the wheel are out, South Burlington is still operating under an emergency budget and the drivers ed program isn’t funded.

According to the Vermont Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association, students that start in a public course have to finish in a public course, and the same goes for private. This means that students that have already completed the in-person class portion of the program have to wait until it starts back up again.

Burke says that as soon as the budget is passed, there is incentive to get the students back in the driver’s seat. “As the funding picture comes into better focus, we should be able to sit down with our business office and try to locate some resources to potentially get our students from fourth quarter of last year through as soon as possible, because if we don’t get them through as soon as possible it’s going to create just further back log for our students who are hoping to enroll in driver’s ed in the fall,” said Burke.

He also says that a student getting their license isn’t only a convenience issue for the student, but can also allow them to play a more supportive role in their family. “For many of these students, when they are able to get their license , they are able to access their part time job or they’re able to help pick up their siblings from their child care situations. They really become a more central and supportive member of their family, so we are really motivated to get our students through driver’‘s ed at no additional cost,” said Burke.

According to Burke, privately funded driver’s ed costs about $800 per student, which for many isn’t an option, so students are left waiting at the starting line.

Burke says if the budget passes on August 11, they’d move through the backlog as quickly as possible. The South Burlington School budget was shot down last time with 64.5 percent against.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.