What will become of Vermont’s cash-strapped college system?

(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A month before the start of the new school year and still no resolution to a funding gap for the Vermont State Colleges System. State leaders are searching for a way to keep the system afloat as it faces a $30 million deficit next year. Our Calvin Cutler shows you how lawmakers and education leaders are forging a path forward through the pandemic.

A college system faced with declining enrollment and some of the lowest state financial support confronted an added challenge last spring-- COVID-19.

“I think we all hoped that was it for COVID that we could move on, come back in the fall and everything would be back to normal but unfortunately that’s not the way that it’s turned out,” said Sophie Zdatny, the chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System.

Lawmakers say at the core of the state college system's financial woes is Vermont's aging demographics which has left an ever-shrinking pool of applicants.

“It’s probably going to be even worse in terms of high school and college-age students being available from Vermont to go to our higher learning institutions,” said Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland.

Back in the spring, former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding floated a plan to cut expenses by closing three campuses. His proposal was met with fierce opposition and protests saying Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College at Randolph are more than schools, they’re the heartbeat of their communities.

The Legislature then allocated $5 million in bridge funding and $7 million from the $1.25 billion CARES Act. But that still won't be enough.

"What we don't want to do is spend money improperly. We don't want to be in that situation but we do want to use it as effectively as we can," Zdatny said.

With the state budget already hundreds of millions of dollars in the red, lawmakers say we have to be careful of how we invest in higher ed.

To identify savings, the VSC system is rolling out a task force to find redundancies within the system, such as similar programs on different campuses, or ways to cut costs entirely like scaling back the chancellor’s office in Montpelier.

But leaders stress a financial path forward starts with increased financial support from the state to lower the cost of attendance.

"That will help with enrollment and enrollment will then help with our financial situation because these things are all interconnected," Zdatny said.

Lawmakers are set to take up the state colleges’ funding issue when they return in August. By then they may have updated fall enrollment figures and a better scope of the system’s financial woes.

With school year in flux, Vt. teachers, administrators forced to remain flexible

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Vermont students learned Tuesday they will be going back to school after September 8th, giving districts and schools a bit more time to plan what learning methods they will use this fall. While some teachers and administrators have raised concerns about returning to classrooms, others we spoke with say they are keeping an open mind about the hybrid model many schools are adopting.

Governor orders delayed start for Vermont schools

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
It looks like Vermont students will go back to school after Labor Day. Gov. Phil Scott says the two-week delay will give districts more time to prepare for the health and educational needs of students and teachers. Our Olivia Lyons has more on the order and reaction.

Vermont educators worry they won’t be ready to reopen schools

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
New worries from educators about reopening Vermont schools. Will pushing forward with in-person learning have permanent, unrecoverable repercussions? Our Olivia Lyons has details on their concerns.

Chittenden County schools plan for ‘hybrid’ reopening

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
School districts across our region are beginning to release more details about how they will educate students this fall. Districts in Chittenden County are planning a hybrid model that will have students attend in-person two days a week. Our Olivia Lyons has details.

NH school districts chart their own reopening plans

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
Individual school districts in New Hampshire are taking the lead when it comes to formulating back to school protocols, and school officials in Hanover says those plans are still evolving.

Controversy in a Vermont community over flags at school

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Should school boards be allowed to approve flying the Black Lives Matter flag and Pride flag at schools? Our Olivia Lyons went to one Vermont community where this conflict is playing out.

Bus rep: NH school bus drivers can’t be ‘mask police’

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
School bus drivers can’t be “mask police,” the president of the New Hampshire School Transportation Association told state lawmakers.

Working families on edge about what return to school looks like

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Many Vermont families are waiting to find out what school will look like for children in the fall and how much remote learning will be involved. With only a month and-a-half till classes begin, some working families are feeling anxious.

Teachers, students worry about being forced back to online learning

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Some teachers, students and parents are concerned about returning to school this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They're pushing for an immediate investment in broadband should classes have to shift back online. Our Calvin Cutler reports.

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.