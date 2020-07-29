Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

August 2, 2020

This Sunday on You Can Quote Me, BTV turns 100. The Burlington International Airport celebrates a century, and there’s a new film about its humble beginnings, early aviation in Vermont, celebrity sightings, and more. We will talk to the airport’s director Gene Richards, the film’s producer Erin Desautels, and David Link, the film’s director.

Host: Darren Perron

