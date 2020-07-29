Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Finally, we’ll be getting away from those temperatures in the 90s, and “cool down” into the 80s. And it won’t be as muggy as it has been lately.

Today will start out with a sunny morning and comfortable humidity. But as we get into the afternoon and evening, a trough of low pressure will be swinging through with some scattered showers, and a thunderstorm or two. The humidity will come up a bit in the afternoon, but still not be as steamy as it was during our heat wave.

Thursday will be very much like today, but a few degrees cooler.

Friday will be partly sunny, but still - a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, mainly over the higher terrain.

August will start out very nicely on Satuday. It will be a nice, summer day with lots of sunshine and slightly above average temperatures.

There may be a little sunshine early Sunday, but a frontal system will be in a hurry to get in here, and that will spread some showers & thunderstorms. That system will be hanging around the area for a few days, givings us that chance for showers & thunderstorms into Monday & Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Weather Team will be keeping an eye on those “pop-up” thunderstorms today, and we’ll let you know if anything gets too serious. -Gary

