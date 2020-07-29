Your Max Advantage Forecast

Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a sunny start, clouds have returned this afternoon with a few showers.

A trough of low pressure is responsible for the clouds and the showers. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder. It is a little more humid again, but not as bad as it was on Monday!

Thursday we can again expect some clouds and the chance for a few showers or possibly a pop up thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be partly sunny, but we can’t rule out a stray shower or two during the afternoon, mainly just over the mountains.

Believe it or not, August will arrive on Saturday, with some beautiful summer weather! There will be lots of sunshine and slightly above average temperatures.

There may be a little sunshine early Sunday, but a frontal system approach at that that will bring some showers and thunderstorms. That system will be slow to move out, givings us the chance for showers and thunderstorms into Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

