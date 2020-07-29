Your Max Advantage Forecast

Advertisement

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday marked our 18th day of 90 degree heat in Burlington. It was also the end of our third heat wave of the season. We won’t get quite that hot in the coming days, but there’s still plenty of summer weather to go around through the end of the week.

It will be a little unsettled for the next few days. A trough of low pressure to our north will swing through our region on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the days look dry, but there will be the chance of a few passing showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, with humidity levels gradually creeping up.

Our best weather of the week will likely be on Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s. Clouds begin to thicken up by the end of the weekend with the chance of showers by late in the day on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will likely continue on into Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures look a little cooler by the middle of next week with highs possibly dipping into the upper 70s for the first time in a while.

