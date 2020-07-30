Advertisement

36,000-Acre Adirondack estate for sale

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A private park in the center of the Adirondacks is now up for sale.

According to the executive director of the group Protect the Adirondacks, Whitney Park is 36-thousand acres, has 22 lakes and ponds and more than 100 miles of undeveloped shoreline.

Whitney Park
Whitney Park(Protect the Adirondacks)

Peter Bauer says the family of Mary Lou Whitney, who recently died, is asking for under $200 million for the land.

Bauer is calling on the Andrew Cuomo administration to make sure Whitney Park is a protected part of the Adirondack’s future.

