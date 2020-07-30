Advertisement

6 inmates returned to Vermont test positive for COVID-19

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Corrections Department says six inmates who returned to Vermont from a Mississippi prison this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Three of the inmates were housed with a COVID-positive Vermont prisoner in Mississippi. The other three then spent 30 hours on a bus returning to Vermont with the exposed inmates.

The inmates were immediately placed in medical quarantine and tested after they arrived at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.

Vermont corrections officials say these were planned returns based on release dates and not COVID-related.

There are 218 Vermont inmates still in Mississippi prisons and no planned returns in the near future.

Vermont is working to get future inmates tested before they return to Vermont.

