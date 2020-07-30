Advocates: Dartmouth should distance from conservative paper

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Over 900 members of the Dartmouth University community have called for the school to “dissociate itself” from a conservative student newspaper.

Valley News reports that advocates wrote a letter to school officials on July 20 writing that it was time the school separated from a publication they say has a history of publishing racist, homophobic, misogynistic and antisemitic material.

The school and editor of the Review said in emails that the publication is an independent-student organization that is not affiliated with school administration.

Rachel Gambee, the Review’s editor, said Tuesday in an email that the paper has no intention of complying.

