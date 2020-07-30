Advertisement

Assistance program aims to get broadband to more Vermonters

File photo
File photo(WDTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - You could now get thousands of dollars for better internet at your home.

Vermont is investing $2 million in the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program.

It gives up to $3,000 to extend telecommunications lines to your home.

This program was passed through Act 137 and developed in response to the COVID-19 emergency to help Vermonters access broadband.

For details about how to qualify for the LECAP, Vermonters should call the department at 800-622-4496 or visit the department’s Line Extension Customer Assistance Program webpage. All line extensions funded through this program must be completed on or before December 30, 2020. Additional information can be accessed at publicservice.vermont.gov.

