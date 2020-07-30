Besieged camp director says he’s complying with Bennington noise complaints

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An orthodox Jewish summer camp that’s run into trouble with authorities, now claims it’s complying with noise complaints in Bennington, one of it’s two southern Vermont locations.

The BRC Teens Camp has rented out the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town and the former campus of Southern Vermont College in Bennington for hundreds of campers from New York and New Jersey for the past several weeks. In addition to concerns over COVID occupancy violations at the Rutland hotel, the camp drew the ire of Bennington residents over noise complaints.

Camp director Rabbi Moshe Perlstein says they have now met all aspects of a resolution passed by the town, including taking down a tent used for outdoor activities, moving into the school’s gymnasium, not using a PA system between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., not exceeding 60 decibels, and not projecting voices or music for more than two-hours in a 24-hour period.

Perlstein says the camp paid about $120,000 out-of-pocket to install an air conditioning system to use the gym. He tells WCAX he wants to work with the town and neighbors.

Neighbors we spoke to say they are enjoying the quiet.

Vermont health officials worked out a waiver with the camp over occupancy concerns in Rutand.

