Bennington Select Board unanimously supports All Black Lives Matter mural

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bennington Select Board voted unanimously in support of an "All Black Lives Matter" mural in town.

Painting is set to begin in August in a no-parking zone in front of the town offices.

Donald Campbell, the chair of the Select Board, says this is a way for the town to express Black Lives Matter in Bennington, especially during a time when the town is working on police reform.

"We have a great police department, great men and women who work there, and yet we still acknowledge that there is racism in our police system and it is important for us to really get to the bottom of that. And I think that the Black Lives Matter movement is something helping us remember we need a police service that works really well for all parts of our society," Campbell said.

The mural is designed by a local artist and the painting is being coordinated by the Rights and Democracy Group. The project is fully funded by the group.

