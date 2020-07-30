Advertisement

Bennington Select Board unanimously supports All Black Lives Matter mural

The area in front of the Bennington town offices where an "All Black Lives Matter" mural will be painted.
The area in front of the Bennington town offices where an "All Black Lives Matter" mural will be painted.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bennington Select Board voted unanimously in support of an "All Black Lives Matter" mural in town.

Painting is set to begin in August in a no-parking zone in front of the town offices.

Donald Campbell, the chair of the Select Board, says this is a way for the town to express Black Lives Matter in Bennington, especially during a time when the town is working on police reform.

"We have a great police department, great men and women who work there, and yet we still acknowledge that there is racism in our police system and it is important for us to really get to the bottom of that. And I think that the Black Lives Matter movement is something helping us remember we need a police service that works really well for all parts of our society," Campbell said.

The mural is designed by a local artist and the painting is being coordinated by the Rights and Democracy Group. The project is fully funded by the group.

Related Story:

Bennington approves ‘All Black Lives Matter’ street mural

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What happens if you don’t fill out the 2020 census?

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
How many Vermonters have filled out the 2020 census so far? And what happens if you don't? Our Celine McArthur got answers to those questions and more.

News

What happens if you don't fill out the 2020 census?

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The census is mandatory to fill out every 10 years to update the nation's demographics.

News

Lake Champlain professional bass tournament carries on with modifications

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Spectators from near and far this week are getting to watch the 13th Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament on Lake Champlain, but in a different way than they may be accustomed.

News

Lake Champlain professional bass tournament carries on with modifications

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Spectators from near and far this week are getting to watch the 13th Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament on Lake Champlain, but in a different way than they may be accustomed.

News

Vacationers cope with Wilmington lake closed by E. coli

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Despite the warm temperatures and shining sun, there is no swimming at the public beach at Lake Raponda in Wilmington. Unusually high E. coli levels forced town officials to make the closure.

Latest News

News

Colchester Causeway reopens, bike ferry to restart soon

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Grab your bike because the Colchester Causeway is back open after an extensive reconstruction project.

News

School bus drivers struggle to get financial help

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that school openings in Vermont would be pushed back to September 8. While it will give schools extra time to prepare, some district employees may feel the financial burden that comes with the delay. As Elissa Borden reports, one local group of bus drivers is especially concerned about the delay.

News

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis remembered

Updated: 29 minutes ago
After days of tributes, funeral services were held in Atlanta on Thursday for longtime Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

AP

NY removes climate change bond from 2020 ballot — for now

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s governor says the state’s economy is too “murky” to move ahead with his sweeping proposal to address climate change by borrowing $3 billion to fund environmental restoration projects across New York.

AP

Groups hope NY rules get pollutants out of drinking water

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Clean water activists hope that water suppliers will remove an industrial pollutant under new water standards adopted in New York.

AP

Unruly tourists straining town budget during pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The town manager in Conway says unruly tourists are straining the municipal budget during the coronavirus pandemic.