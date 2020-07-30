Burlington School District looking for input on learning preference

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington School District parents are being asked to notify their school about their preference for learning this fall.

We’re told the district plans to use what’s called an A-B-C-A-B model, where students attend either on A days or B days, with a cleaning day in between.

Next week, families are being asked to head online to tell the district whether you’re planning to send your child for in-person learning, 100% virtual and if you prefer A days or B days.

However, a spokesperson says they may not be able to accommodate every family’s preference.

An outline of the reopening plans is expected at a board meeting this Tuesday.

