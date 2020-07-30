Advertisement

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis remembered

The late Rep. John Lewis offers advice to the UVM class of 2007 in Burlington.
The late Rep. John Lewis offers advice to the UVM class of 2007 in Burlington.(WCAX)
By Christine Hinkel
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After days of tributes, funeral services were held in Atlanta on Thursday for longtime Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

Speakers at his service included former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Former President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. In an essay that he asked to be published on the day of his funeral, Lewis urged others to continue to seek justice.

Lewis visited Burlington in 2007. Back then, he was a speaker at the University of Vermont graduation. He told the students to use their education to give back to their communities.

"Tomorrow, you must be prepared to roll up your sleeves because the world is waiting for talented men and women to lead it to a better place," he told the students in May 2007.

Lewis was known as the “Conscience of Congress.” The civil rights advocate worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

