COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Colchester Causeway is officially complete.

The Town of Colchester says they will open Thursday.

It was originally supposed to be complete by September, but the contractor got the job done.

The project replaced about 10% of what was lost in a severe windstorm in May 2018.

The project cost about $1.8-million.

