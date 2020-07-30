Concord officials consider removing homeless encampments

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Concord city officials are considering cutting down trees near the Merrimack River to reveal and remove homeless encampments.

The Concord Monitor reports that the idea was discussed Monday during Concord’s Public Safety Board meeting. City councilor Fred Keach suggested removing all trees behind the Capitol Plaza shopping center on Storrs Street, similar to how trees were cleared from behind the Holiday Inn on Storrs Street.

Councilor Candace Bouchard agreed that the encampment is an immediate public safety issue and suggested the city plan temporary housing options to get ahead of a situation that could become worse with the coronavirus pandemic affecting housing availability and affordability.

