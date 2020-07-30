Advertisement

Dunkin’ to close around 800 US locations

Dunkin’ expects to permanently close about 800 locations in the U.S.
Dunkin’ expects to permanently close about 800 locations in the U.S.(Source: Dunkin’/CNN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dunkin’ expects to permanently close about 800 locations in the U.S.

That’s 8% of its locations in the country.

The company detailed the changes in its quarterly earnings report Thursday. It described the closures as a “real estate portfolio rationalization.”

Dunkin’ said the locations have low sales volume and represent only 2% of its U.S. sales last year.

More than half of the closures are in Speedway convenience stores, a change Dunkin’ previously announced in February.

A list of the affected locations hasn’t been announced.

The company also said it may permanently close about 350 locations outside of the U.S.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump floats November election delay - but he can’t do that

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

News

Vt. House lawmakers to meet with ed officials on school reopening plans

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont lawmakers will meet with Agency of Education officials Friday afternoon to discuss school reopening plans.

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll record-breaking

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

AP

New Hampshire governor to take part in bus drag race

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is set to race a school bus against the head of the state’s lottery at a drag strip in New Hampshire this weekend.

Latest News

News

Assistance program aims to get broadband to more Vermonters

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
You could now get thousands of dollars for better internet at your home.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

National Politics

LIVE: 3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

News

More seals means learning to live with sharks in New England

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Seals are thriving off the Northeast coast thanks to decades of protections, and that victory for wildlife has brought more human encounters with sharks.

AP

Students, alumni clamor to take care of UVM’s cows

Updated: 44 minutes ago
When the coronavirus pandemic forced colleges to close and send students home, the University of Vermont panicked about who would take care of the school’s herd of dairy cows that had been tended by students.