Farmer to skydive with man who lost his prosthetic leg

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new friendship has formed after a man found a skydiver’s prosthetic leg.

On Saturday, Chris Marckres went skydiving in Vermont for the first time.

His right prosthetic slipped off during the 10,000-foot drop and he posted on social media asking people to look out for it.

Unbeknownst to him, about a hundred people went out to search for his prosthetic after his post.

On Sunday a farmer found it in a 110-acre soybean field in West Addison.

Instead of a monetary reward, they’ve decided to skydive together sometime this fall.

