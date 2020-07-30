Groups hope NY rules get pollutants out of drinking water

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Clean water activists hope that water suppliers will remove an industrial pollutant under new water standards adopted in New York.

The state’s Public Health and Health Planning Council adopted standards Thursday that set a maximum level for how much of the hard-to-remove chemical can be in drinking water: 1 part per billion for 1,4-Dioxane.

The chemical is considered a likely carcinogen and is often found in baby products, shampoos, body washes and lotions.

Citizen groups hoped other states would follow and cheered New York’s move, which comes after months of debate and concern from water suppliers about the cost of removal.

