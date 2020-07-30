Advertisement

House Education Committee to meet with Agency of Education for reopening plans

Montpelier Statehouse Generic
Montpelier Statehouse Generic(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The House Education Committee will meet from 2 PM to 5 PM to hear from a wide range of education leaders.

That list includes the Secretary of Education Dan French, Executive Leaders of the Vermont National Education Association, the State's Principal's Association, and the Superintendents Association.

Superintendents of five supervisory unions and districts from across the state will also take part.

You’ll be able to watch the video here.

