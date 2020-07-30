House Education Committee to meet with Agency of Education for reopening plans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The House Education Committee will meet from 2 PM to 5 PM to hear from a wide range of education leaders.

That list includes the Secretary of Education Dan French, Executive Leaders of the Vermont National Education Association, the State's Principal's Association, and the Superintendents Association.

Superintendents of five supervisory unions and districts from across the state will also take part.

You’ll be able to watch the video here.

