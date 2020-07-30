Kuster highlights pandemic’s impact on sexual violence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and advocates for sexual violence survivors say the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated both sexual violence and racial disparities in how survivors access help.

Kuster led an online discussion Wednesday with fellow members of the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence.

Participants said women of color often work in service jobs that leave them vulnerable both to COVID-19 and sexual assault.

They said Congress should allocate money specifically for crisis centers and other organizations that support people of color.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.