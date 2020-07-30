New Hampshire governor to take part in bus drag race

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is set to race a school bus against the head of the state’s lottery at a drag strip in New Hampshire this weekend.

Sununu will battle New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre Saturday night at the NH Lottery Educational Cup Challenge.

It will take place at the quarter-mile drag strip located in Epping, New Hampshire.

The fourth annual event aims to raise awareness for the more than $2 billion generated by the lottery for education since 1964.

