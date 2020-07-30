Advertisement

New Hampshire governor to take part in bus drag race

Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo
Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is set to race a school bus against the head of the state’s lottery at a drag strip in New Hampshire this weekend.

Sununu will battle New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre Saturday night at the NH Lottery Educational Cup Challenge.

It will take place at the quarter-mile drag strip located in Epping, New Hampshire.

The fourth annual event aims to raise awareness for the more than $2 billion generated by the lottery for education since 1964.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Vt. House lawmakers to meet with ed officials on school reopening plans

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont lawmakers will meet with Agency of Education officials Friday afternoon to discuss school reopening plans.

News

Assistance program aims to get broadband to more Vermonters

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
You could now get thousands of dollars for better internet at your home.

News

More seals means learning to live with sharks in New England

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Seals are thriving off the Northeast coast thanks to decades of protections, and that victory for wildlife has brought more human encounters with sharks.

AP

Students, alumni clamor to take care of UVM’s cows

Updated: 44 minutes ago
When the coronavirus pandemic forced colleges to close and send students home, the University of Vermont panicked about who would take care of the school’s herd of dairy cows that had been tended by students.

Latest News

News

Waterville man creates 9-hole golf course in backyard

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The pandemic has prompted people to get creative with what’s right in their own backyard, and one Waterville resident used his land for a hole-in-one idea.

News

Colchester Causeway Trail opens Thursday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Colchester Causeway is officially complete.

Back To School

What will become of Vermont’s cash-strapped college system?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
State leaders are still searching for a way to keep the Vermont State Colleges System afloat as it faces a $30 million deficit next year. Our Calvin Cutler shows you how lawmakers and education leaders are forging a path forward through the pandemic.

News

Burlington School District looking for input on learning preference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Burlington School District parents are being asked to notify their school about their preference for learning this fall.

News

Clinton County health officials say bass fishing tournament met COVID guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Clinton County health officials say a professional bass fishing tournament set to begin in the Plattsburgh area Thursday has met COVID-19 testing guidelines.

News

WCAX to reduce power of over-the-air signal Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX will reduce the power of our over-the-air signal for part of the day on Thursday for the safety of crews working at our tower on Mount Mansfield.