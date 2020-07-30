NH man acquitted in plot to kill ex-wife sues police

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man acquitted in a failed plot to kill his ex-wife is suing state and local police.

The Valley News reports the lawsuit filed last week by Maurice Temple of Plainfield, New Hampshire, also names state and local officials, who he says entrapped him and his mother.

Temple and his mother were arrested in 2017 after the supposed hit man went to the police and agreed to secretly record their conversations.

A jury found Temple not guilty more than two years ago.

The newspaper tried to reach the people named in the lawsuit and their attorneys. They did not respond or declined to comment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)