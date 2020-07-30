Police: Six-month-old puppy left to die

BELVIDERE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Lamoille County men are facing animal cruelty charges after police say they left a six-month-old puppy on the side of the road to die.

Police say James Holloway Jr., 33, and James Holloway Sr., 66, drove the puppy to Newton Valley Road in Belvidere Sunday. A Good Samaritan found the puppy and brought it to the vet where it later died.

The Holloways had four other dogs that were taken and are now receiving treatment at the vet. We’re told they are doing well and will be put up for adoption at a later date.

The Holloways were cited to appear in court September 16.

