Primary Preview: Eight candidates running for Vt. Congressional seat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In just under two weeks, Vermonters will have a better idea of who's running in the November general election, including for Vermont's U.S. House seat. Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at the field of candidates.

Seven candidates are all looking to topple incumbent Rep. Peter Welch for Vermont's lone Congressional seat. The Democrat, who has been in office for over a decade, says his experience in Washington will help bring in more dollars into Vermont, especially in the face of the pandemic.

“My total focus has been on trying to get help for Vermonters -- for our small businesses, for our restaurants, for people who put their life savings into running a bed and breakfast,” Welch said.

Four Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination. Justin Tuthill from Hartford is a graduate of Norwich University. He rejects raising the state minimum wage but says the pandemic is placing new emphasis on the need for a national wages policy and paid family.

"Having like $15 an hour mandate is going to hurt our state more than it's going to help us. The scale is too small to implement effectively, so I feel like this is a national level thing," Tuthill said.

Also on the GOP ticket is Anya Tynio from the Northeast Kingdom. She challenged Welch two years ago but is giving it another go. Tynio says she wants to work in Congress to roll back red tape on the state’s ag industry and also says Vermonters constitutional rights are threatened.

"I'm not looking to take anyone's guns away, I'm not looking to curb their speech, I'm not looking to stop them from religious practice as they see fit. All of these things I will bring with me to the U.S. House," Tynio said.

Miriam Berry, a nurse from Essex, is also seeking the GOP nomination, but she tells WCAX she isn't participating in interviews or debates during the pandemic.

Jimmy Rodriguez, who lives in Arizona, is also seeking the GOP nomination.

Cris Ericson and Chris Brimmer are running as Progressives and Ralph Corbo is challenging Welch for the Democratic nomination.

