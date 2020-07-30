Advertisement

Primary Preview: Eight candidates running for Vt. Congressional seat

(KFYR-TV)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In just under two weeks, Vermonters will have a better idea of who's running in the November general election, including for Vermont's U.S. House seat. Our Calvin Cutler takes a look at the field of candidates.

Seven candidates are all looking to topple incumbent Rep. Peter Welch for Vermont's lone Congressional seat. The Democrat, who has been in office for over a decade, says his experience in Washington will help bring in more dollars into Vermont, especially in the face of the pandemic.

“My total focus has been on trying to get help for Vermonters -- for our small businesses, for our restaurants, for people who put their life savings into running a bed and breakfast,” Welch said.

Four Republicans are seeking the GOP nomination. Justin Tuthill from Hartford is a graduate of Norwich University. He rejects raising the state minimum wage but says the pandemic is placing new emphasis on the need for a national wages policy and paid family.

"Having like $15 an hour mandate is going to hurt our state more than it's going to help us. The scale is too small to implement effectively, so I feel like this is a national level thing," Tuthill said.

Also on the GOP ticket is Anya Tynio from the Northeast Kingdom. She challenged Welch two years ago but is giving it another go. Tynio says she wants to work in Congress to roll back red tape on the state’s ag industry and also says Vermonters constitutional rights are threatened.

"I'm not looking to take anyone's guns away, I'm not looking to curb their speech, I'm not looking to stop them from religious practice as they see fit. All of these things I will bring with me to the U.S. House," Tynio said.

Miriam Berry, a nurse from Essex, is also seeking the GOP nomination, but she tells WCAX she isn't participating in interviews or debates during the pandemic.

Jimmy Rodriguez, who lives in Arizona, is also seeking the GOP nomination.

Cris Ericson and Chris Brimmer are running as Progressives and Ralph Corbo is challenging Welch for the Democratic nomination.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colchester Causeway reopens, bike ferry to restart soon

Updated: moments ago
|
By Joe Carroll and Christine Hinkel
Grab your bike because the Colchester Causeway is back open after an extensive reconstruction project. But it will still be a little longer until the bike ferry reopens.

News

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis remembered

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Christine Hinkel
Funeral services for Rep. John Lewis were held in Atlanta on Thursday. The late civil rights icon gave UVM students some advice back in 2007.

News

Grand Isle DA going after DUI repeat offenders with seldom-used car forfeiture law

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Should Vermont prosecutors be able to take away cars from repeat DUI offenders to keep them off the road? A seldom-used statute is gaining traction with the Grand Isle County DA.

News

School bus drivers struggle to get financial help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
With school openings in Vermont pushed back to September 8, schools will have extra time to prepare. But some employees may feel the financial burden that comes with it. As Elissa Borden reports, a local group of bus drivers is especially concerned about the delay.

Latest News

News

Shelburne Museum now open for visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you’ve been itching to get out of the house and get back to some semblance of summer in Vermont, here’s an option for you.

AP

Vermont reports 1st COVID-19 death in more than a month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont is reporting its first new death from the coronavirus in 43 days.

News

Vt. House lawmakers to meet with ed officials on school reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont lawmakers will meet with Agency of Education officials Thursday afternoon to discuss school reopening plans.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

AP

New Hampshire governor to take part in bus drag race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is set to race a school bus against the head of the state’s lottery at a drag strip in New Hampshire this weekend.

News

Assistance program aims to get broadband to more Vermonters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
You could now get thousands of dollars for better internet at your home.