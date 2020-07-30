Professional bass fishing tournament begins in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A professional bass fishing tournament begins in New York Thursday.

The Bassmaster Elite Series runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Daily takeoffs are scheduled to be from the Plattsburgh City Marina at 6:45 a.m. and weigh-ins at 3 p.m.

No one is allowed to watch this year.

And the Clinton County Health Department is responding after they say they received questions and concerns about the fishing tournament.

They say because of previous stops in New York before reaching Plattsburgh, anglers and staff have already been in the state for 14 days or more.

The health department says part of the safety plan requires participants to get tested within 24 hours of arrival and to monitor themselves for symptoms.

They are also being asked to avoid contact with anyone not associated with the team or league.

