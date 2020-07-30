Rutland chamber, economic development corp. join forces

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland is streamlining its efforts to boost the business community.

The Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Rutland Economic Development Corporation are merging into one organization.

There will be five employees and no layoffs.

They hope that by becoming one entity they can more quickly and easily help their member businesses and the region as a whole.

"The COVID pandemic has taught us the importance of pivoting services, as well as planning for our near future, which will require rapid planning and delivery of information, access to sources of financial support and comprehensive member care," said Lyle Jepson, the incoming executive director.

In September, the new organization will be making the current chamber offices their home.

They are working on a new name that better explains their mission.

