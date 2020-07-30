Advertisement

Shelburne Museum now open for visitors

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve been itching to get out of the house and get back to some semblance of summer in Vermont, here’s an option for you.

The Shelburne Museum is officially open for visitors as of Thursday. Museum officials say they’ve taken the time to ensure proper safety measures for all guests, like mask mandates, hand sanitizer stations, and contact paperwork.

While only three buildings are open, the 45-acre grounds do have 18 gardens, and visitors will find there are new exhibits.

“It’ll be a little different from what people are used to at the museum. it’ll be a little tighter experience, but these are the buildings that we could keep clean, and that was really important. Visitor safety is our number one priority here and we encourage people to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the beautiful gardens here,” said the museum’s director Tom Denenberg.

The museum is offering free admission for August, although they are already sold out for the month. Anyone interested in heading to the museum in September can reserve tickets online.

