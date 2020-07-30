Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Stone Temple Pilots are bringing their live show to online audiences on Friday.

The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

“I realize we do play a lot of those songs live … but to be able to do it as a complete body of work in its entirety, was very cool to do that,” STP bassist Robert DeLeo. “I thought, ‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’”

This will be the first the band has performed ‘Core’ in its entirety since its early days. STP formed in San Diego in 1989 and signed a record deal three years later.

“When we first started touring in ’92, it was really all the material we had,” DeLeo said. “We would play … the 10 or so songs that are on that record and that was our repertoire.”

“Core” won the band the best hard rock performance Grammy in 1994 and contains some of their biggest hits, including “Plush.”

In addition to the Friday night concert, which streams at 8 p.m. Eastern, STP will also be releasing audio of past concerts through Nugs TV.

The pay-per-view webcast is $9.99.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What happens if you don’t fill out the 2020 census?

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
How many Vermonters have filled out the 2020 census so far? And what happens if you don't? Our Celine McArthur got answers to those questions and more.

News

What happens if you don't fill out the 2020 census?

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The census is mandatory to fill out every 10 years to update the nation's demographics.

News

Lake Champlain professional bass tournament carries on with modifications

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Spectators from near and far this week are getting to watch the 13th Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament on Lake Champlain, but in a different way than they may be accustomed.

News

Lake Champlain professional bass tournament carries on with modifications

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Spectators from near and far this week are getting to watch the 13th Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament on Lake Champlain, but in a different way than they may be accustomed.

News

Vacationers cope with Wilmington lake closed by E. coli

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Despite the warm temperatures and shining sun, there is no swimming at the public beach at Lake Raponda in Wilmington. Unusually high E. coli levels forced town officials to make the closure.

Latest News

News

Colchester Causeway reopens, bike ferry to restart soon

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Grab your bike because the Colchester Causeway is back open after an extensive reconstruction project.

News

School bus drivers struggle to get financial help

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that school openings in Vermont would be pushed back to September 8. While it will give schools extra time to prepare, some district employees may feel the financial burden that comes with the delay. As Elissa Borden reports, one local group of bus drivers is especially concerned about the delay.

News

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis remembered

Updated: 30 minutes ago
After days of tributes, funeral services were held in Atlanta on Thursday for longtime Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

National

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

AP

NY removes climate change bond from 2020 ballot — for now

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s governor says the state’s economy is too “murky” to move ahead with his sweeping proposal to address climate change by borrowing $3 billion to fund environmental restoration projects across New York.

AP

Groups hope NY rules get pollutants out of drinking water

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Clean water activists hope that water suppliers will remove an industrial pollutant under new water standards adopted in New York.