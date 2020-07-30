Students, alumni clamor to take care of UVM’s cows

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - When the coronavirus pandemic forced colleges to close and send students home, the University of Vermont panicked about who would take care of the school’s herd of dairy cows that had been tended by students.

As word spread, dozens of alumni and students clamored to spend their spring and summer caring for the beloved cows. Recent graduate Claudia Sacks says she “would rather do nothing else than this over the summer.”

The workers milk the cows at 3:30 in the morning, or come in later for the afternoon milking, and feed the cows and the calves, muck the barns and help with births.

