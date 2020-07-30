Unruly tourists straining town budget during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The town manager in Conway says unruly tourists are straining the municipal budget during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Holmes was among several officials who joined U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas on Thursday for an online discussion about the next round of virus relief aid being debated in Congress.

He said the influx of summer visitors to his town has led to an increase in everything from road rage incidents to dangerous fires set by people camping in off-limits areas.

Meanwhile, the owner of several water parks told the state’s reopening task force that he hopes amusement parks and other attractions will be allowed to increase capacity soon.

