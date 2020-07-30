Advertisement

Vacationers cope with Wilmington lake closed by E. coli

Lake Raponda closed by Wilmington town officials this week for high E. coli levels.
Lake Raponda closed by Wilmington town officials this week for high E. coli levels.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the warm temperatures and shining sun, there is no swimming at the public beach at Lake Raponda in Wilmington. Unusually high E. coli levels forced town officials to make the closure.

'No Swimming' signs and caution tape warn beach-goers at Lake Raponda to stay out of the water.

“The reservoir is pretty shallow to begin with and without a lot of rain during the month of July, and very long hot spells, we think that is probably what’s raised the rate, said Wilmington town Manager Scott Tucker. “The last time was in 2018.”

"We follow the water quality very closely," said Will Melton with the Lake Raponda Association. Members of the group have a different theory -- ducks and geese that now call the beach home and appear quite comfortable around humans. "When Lake visitors feed the wildlife, they are going to stay here as long as they can."

This is not a good time to swim in Lake Raponda. Today the Town of Wilmington closed Lake Raponda's Green Mountain...

Posted by Lake Raponda Association on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Vermont Health Department officials say it's not uncommon to see elevated e-coli levels in waterways across the state from time to time, though towns doing the testing are not obligated to report their findings. The reasons can include everything from wildlife feces and ag runoff, to failed septic tanks and kids swimming with dirty diapers. E-coli will naturally break down over time, but health officials say swimmers should heed the warnings and stay out of the water. Town officials will be testing again Friday.

"It has lot of people who enjoy it and are going to be stressed as a result. It's a remarkably clean lake considering it's probably the closest Vermont lake to New York and Boston," Melton said.

Lake association members say the issue with E. coli pops up every five years or so. They say the levels will eventually go back down again but in order for that to happen, everyone needs to do their part.

