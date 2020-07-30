Advertisement

Vermont reports 1st COVID-19 death in more than a month

Hundreds of people turned out for COVID-19 testing in Londonderry and Manchester on Wednesday after word of a potential outbreak in the area.
Hundreds of people turned out for COVID-19 testing in Londonderry and Manchester on Wednesday after word of a potential outbreak in the area.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is reporting its first new death from the coronavirus in 43 days.

That brings Vermont’s total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 57.

The state on Thursday also reported one new case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says residents must be prepared that the virus isn’t disappearing soon.

e says he wants everyone in Vermont to join him, as he described it, “in honoring this latest loss by recommitting to doing everything we can to keep each other safe and prevent further spread of this virus.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

