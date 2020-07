BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont voters are requesting a record number of mail-in ballots for the August 11 primary.

As of Wednesday afternoon the state had over 137,000 requests for absentee ballots and 48,000 of those have already been returned.

For perspective, in 2018, 17,000 ballots were requested and in 2016, 22,000 were requested.

