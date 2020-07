CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update today on COVID-19 efforts in New Hampshire.

It's set to begin at 3 p.m.

Click here to watch the news conference live online.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 6,513 coronavirus cases in the state and 411 deaths.

