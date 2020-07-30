Waterville man creates 9-hole golf course

WATERVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has caused people to get creative with what they have right in their backyard, and one Waterville resident used his for a hole-in-one idea.

Robert Wright has been a golfer his whole life and has dreamed of having a course at home. When the pandemic hit, he had some extra time on his hands and made that dream a reality.

The course features nine holes, mini-fairways, putting greens and a dog named Bo, ready and willing to chase golf balls.

Wright says the course was also created to pay respect to the “As You Like It Inn” that was on the property in the 1800s as well as the Sunken Garden community dining space.

Wright says that now that the project is almost complete, he is able to look back at his work with pride.

“It’s very satisfying to know I had this vision, in a sense of what I wanted it to look like, and now that we have gotten here. Cathy and I, we will sit up on the Kelly River Tavern up on the deck and look out over here with the horses and the golf course, and it’s just a really peaceful feeling and we are just really full of gratitude,” said Wright.

Wright says he hopes the course will continue to grow or change as the years pass, but he is happy he can create a space for friends and family to tee off and take their mind off the pandemic safely.

