What happens if you don’t fill out the 2020 census?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The census is mandatory to fill out every 10 years to update the nation's demographics.

But how many Vermonters have done it so far? And what happens if you don't?

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Jeff Behler of the U.S. Census Bureau to get answers to those questions and more. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for more information on the census.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.