Advertisement

What happens if you don’t fill out the 2020 census?

By Céline McArthur
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The census is mandatory to fill out every 10 years to update the nation's demographics.

But how many Vermonters have done it so far? And what happens if you don't?

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Jeff Behler of the U.S. Census Bureau to get answers to those questions and more. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for more information on the census.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What happens if you don't fill out the 2020 census?

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The census is mandatory to fill out every 10 years to update the nation's demographics.

News

Lake Champlain professional bass tournament carries on with modifications

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Spectators from near and far this week are getting to watch the 13th Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament on Lake Champlain, but in a different way than they may be accustomed.

News

Lake Champlain professional bass tournament carries on with modifications

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Spectators from near and far this week are getting to watch the 13th Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament on Lake Champlain, but in a different way than they may be accustomed.

News

Vacationers cope with Wilmington lake closed by E. coli

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Despite the warm temperatures and shining sun, there is no swimming at the public beach at Lake Raponda in Wilmington. Unusually high E. coli levels forced town officials to make the closure.

Latest News

News

Colchester Causeway reopens, bike ferry to restart soon

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Grab your bike because the Colchester Causeway is back open after an extensive reconstruction project.

News

School bus drivers struggle to get financial help

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that school openings in Vermont would be pushed back to September 8. While it will give schools extra time to prepare, some district employees may feel the financial burden that comes with the delay. As Elissa Borden reports, one local group of bus drivers is especially concerned about the delay.

News

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis remembered

Updated: 30 minutes ago
After days of tributes, funeral services were held in Atlanta on Thursday for longtime Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

AP

NY removes climate change bond from 2020 ballot — for now

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s governor says the state’s economy is too “murky” to move ahead with his sweeping proposal to address climate change by borrowing $3 billion to fund environmental restoration projects across New York.

AP

Groups hope NY rules get pollutants out of drinking water

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Clean water activists hope that water suppliers will remove an industrial pollutant under new water standards adopted in New York.

AP

Unruly tourists straining town budget during pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The town manager in Conway says unruly tourists are straining the municipal budget during the coronavirus pandemic.