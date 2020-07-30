Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today’s weather will be a whole lot like yesterday’s weather, as we are still under the influence of a slow-moving, upper-air, low pressure system just to our north.

Like yesterday, we’ll start the day with a good deal of sunshine in the morning. Then scattered showers & possible thunderstorms will flare up once we get into the afternoon & evening.

Then high pressure will build in for some nice weather to end the week and start the weekend. Friday will be partly sunny, although there is still a slight chance for a quick, passing, afternoon shower, mainly over the higher terrain.

The month of August will get off to a very summerlike start with lots of sunshine on Saturday, and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

Sunday will start out with sunshine, but a frontal system coming in late in the day may bring some showers.

Then we’ll be back into that “unsettled” weather pattern as we get into next week. Each day, Monday through Wednesday, will feature lots of clouds along with showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will be running real close to normal (81°) for this time of year.

As we near the end of July, it looks like this will end up being the warmest July on record . . . in fact the warmest ANY month on record (with the records dating back to 1883). -Gary

