Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It feels like we’ve been here before! Another day, more sunshine and a few showers and a couple of thunderstorms popping up.

We are still under the influence of a slow-moving, upper-air, low pressure system just to our north, and that has been swinging troughs of low pressure across the area like spokes on a wheel. That is where our pop up showers and thunderstorms have been coming from.

High pressure will build in for some beautiful summer weather to end the week and start the weekend. Friday will be partly sunny, although there is still a slight chance for a quick, passing, afternoon shower, mainly just over the mountain tops.

Saturday brings us the first day of August! Saturday will be another pretty summer day with sunshine, and temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will start out with sunshine, but a frontal system coming in late in the day may bring some showers.

Then we’ll be back into that “unsettled” weather pattern as we get into next week. Each day, Monday through Wednesday, will feature lots of clouds along with showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will be running real close to normal (81°) for this time of year.

We are keeping our eyes on the newest tropical storm “Isaias” which may be tracking up along the Atlantic seaboard early next week. We’ll let you know if it looks like Isaias will be bringing some wet weather our way.

As we near the end of July, it looks like this will end up being the warmest July on record . . . in fact the warmest ANY month on record (with the records dating back to 1883). 

Gary has the latest forecast.