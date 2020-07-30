Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will return to the region on Thursday afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with afternoon highs in most spots in the low 80s. The system will move out of the region on Thursday night, and we should see drier skies for the end of the week.

Friday and Saturday are looking a little sunnier. Plan on partly sunny skies on Friday and mostly sunny conditions for the start of the weekend. Highs will remain pretty close to normal with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain will likely return on Sunday. Clouds will thicken up in the morning with showers developing by the afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night and into Monday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. After a few lingering showers early Tuesday, we’ll likely start to clear out a bit for the middle and end of next week. Look for partly sunny skies and highs most of next week near 80 degrees.

