$50B expected to pass to help childcare providers

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Legislation that’s expected to pass the house will give $50-billion to childcare providers.

Representative Peter Welch was in Bennington at Sunrise Family Resource Center on Thursday to discuss childcare.

Welch says with students returning to school part-time and the state lacking childcare, some parents can't go back to work.

If the House passes childcare is an Essential Act, $50-billion will be supplemented.

The Childcare Economic Recovery bill makes childcare affordable for families with an income up to $120,000 and eligible for refundable tax credits.

Welch says if these bills pass, it will create lasting benefits for the country and Vermont.

"It's the first time that congress, the house has passed a comprehensive bill that acknowledges the absolutely critical role of childcare and the wellbeing of our families," Welch said.

The money is being borrowed from a national COVID relief fund.

One bill would also allocate money to childcare centers for PPE, barriers, and support to have a healthy and safe center.

