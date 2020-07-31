Annual bait drop kicks off this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual effort to stop the spread of rabies among wild animals in Vermont kicks off this Saturday with the bait drop.

The United States Department of Agriculture says they only identified five cases of rabies in their bait-drop area last year which is down from years past.

However, they don't know if that downward trend will continue.

The USDA plans to drop 336,000 baits, and they'll use helicopters in more suburban areas.

"We feel that we can reach these suburban areas, and more accurately, place baits where our target species can come across them," Owen Montgomery, from the USDA, said.

While they are not poisonous, if you see a bait pack, do not touch it.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.