Brattleboro Police investigating suspicious death

Police investigate at the scene of a suspicious death in Brattleboro.
Police investigate at the scene of a suspicious death in Brattleboro.(Courtesy: Kristopher Radder/Brattleboro Reformer)
By Dom Amato
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brattleboro are investigating a suspicious death.

Officers responded to the Econolodge on Canal Street just before 6 a.m. Friday for a report of a person covered in blood yelling and threatening someone else.

When officers arrived, they found a person unconscious and not breathing. That person died at the scene. Investigators are now waiting for the results of an autopsy to see exactly how that person died.

We’re told Alex Symanski of Brattleboro was charged with simple assault in connection with the investigation, but police will not say exactly how it is connected.

They say they are still tracking down some people of interest.

Brattleboro Police say there is no danger to the public.

