Advertisement

College debuts put on hold

Three Vermont high school soccer standouts react to the suspension of their respective freshman college seasons this fall.
By Mike McCune
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For athletes that have earned the opportunity, the transition from playing in high school to college is likely the most exciting and challenging of their athletic careers, and the realities of the pandemic have only made that transition more challenging.

Gabrielle Knight, Cypress Levitt and Shelby Statton are teammates this summer on the Nordic Soccer club team. After months where team sports weren’t allowed due to the pandemic, just being able to get back on the field and play games the past few weeks has been a welcome relief.

“Once it opened up a little bit and we were allowed to get back to normal, it just felt really nice to have something that was regular again.”, said Levitt.

All three players were high school standouts, Knight at Essex, Levitt at Montpelier and Statton with CVU, and all are set to continue their careers in college. Knight is heading to Castleton, while Levitt and Statton are both bound for the Northeast-10, Levitt at the University of New Haven, Statton at Pace University.

All three were hoping to make their collegiate debuts this fall, but two weeks ago, the Northeast-10 announced it was suspending conference play thru the end of the year and the Little East Conference, of which Castleton is a member, canceled fall semester competition on Tuesday.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around because this is something you’ve trained and worked for since you were little.”, said Knight. “Because this has been a goal of mine, and just coming to terms with maybe that won’t be the case, is a hard thing to do. But also just knowing that it’s going to happen someday and just keep training and working hard and preparing for whenever it does happen.”

“I know that we will have a season, so I’m motivated and I know that I will need to work hard to maintain a level of play, so that I can play at that level when I get there.”, adds Statton.

Everyone, in all walks of life, has been confronted by challenges during the pandemic. Athletes are goal-oriented by nature, working toward the next practice, the next game or the next season. The pandemic has created a scenario where no one knows exactly what will happen next, or when, including when these players will have the chance to begin their college careers.

Levitt will face an additional challenge. She is also set to play lacrosse at New Haven, and if the soccer season is moved to the spring, she’ll have to choose which sport she’ll play this year.

“There’s no way I could choose between the two and I thought that I had figured it out.”, said Levitt. “And now, if I do have to pick a sport, it’s exactly what I didn’t want, so it’s kind of frustrating.”

But those same athletes also know that when the game begins, you have to be able to react to what is happening on the field. And it’s that ability that gives Knight, Levitt and Statton the confidence they’ll be able to adapt to their new circumstances.

“It’s going to be weird, but we’re all in it together and we’re going to try to play as much soccer as possible because we all love it and we’ll have each other.”, said Statton.

“It’s going to happen someday and just keep training and working hard to prepare for whenever it does happen.”, adds Knight.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

MacKay Preparing for Unusual PLL Season

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
UVM alumnus in Utah for Championship Series

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Latest News

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

UVM, America East Postpone Fall Season

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Affected sports include Cross Country, Field Hockey, and Men's and Women's Soccer

Sports

Inside the MLL Bubble with Nick Washuta

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Former UVM Lacrosse star gets first taste of the pro game

Sports

Inside the MLL Bubble with Nick Washuta

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT

Sports

NESCAC cancels fall sports season

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The NESCAC becomes the latest college athletic conference to cancel its fall sports season.