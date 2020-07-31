CVPH to take part in virtual breastfeeding event

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A virtual ‘latch on’ to celebrate breastfeeding is planned for Saturday.

Every year, groups of breastfeeding women across the globe come together to breastfeed for a full minute.

On Saturday, breastfeeding women and their families are invited to participate in ‘The Big Latch On’ put on by the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Usually, women would get together in person. This year it’s a virtual event. The goal is to promote breastfeeding as a healthy start for babies.

Anyone interested can register online on the CVPH Facebook page.

Show your support for nursing mothers! We hope you'll join the virtual Big Latch On 2020 planned for this Saturday. It's... Posted by The University of Vermont Health Network - CVPH on Thursday, July 30, 2020

