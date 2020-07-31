CVPH to take part in virtual breastfeeding event
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A virtual ‘latch on’ to celebrate breastfeeding is planned for Saturday.
Every year, groups of breastfeeding women across the globe come together to breastfeed for a full minute.
On Saturday, breastfeeding women and their families are invited to participate in ‘The Big Latch On’ put on by the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Usually, women would get together in person. This year it’s a virtual event. The goal is to promote breastfeeding as a healthy start for babies.
Anyone interested can register online on the CVPH Facebook page.
