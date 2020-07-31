Giant cow spotted on Vermont Statehouse lawn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Arguably Vermont’s largest cow paid a visit to Montpelier on Friday with a message of bringing people together through art.

Vermont artist D.J. Barry brought his 30-foot inflatable cow onto the Statehouse lawn. On its hide-- a world map. The art instillation is called a World Cow.

Amid a global pandemic and deepening political division, Barry says everyone can come together by understanding we are "all spots on the same cow."

"I think the way we'll all get past that is if we work together. So World Cow aims to bring people together and remind them we're in this life together, this is our one shot to move forward and so to do it efficiently, we need to put our differences aside," Barry said.

Barry has worked with artists across the globe in 13 different countries to paint World Cow. This week, a 15-foot-tall World Cow mural is also in the works in India.

