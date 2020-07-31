Gov. Scott: We owe it to our kids

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott says we owe it to our kids to get them back in class.

He’s says he’s been listening to experts and science and that there is a strong call for in-person instruction in areas with low positivity rates, especially for kids 10 and under.

Scott says Vermont’s data allows for more in-person instruction than many schools are planning. But he also says he understands there is anxiety and the need to ease into it to build confidence.

Scott says Vermont is in a better position to return to school than any other state and that children have been struggling after months of learning from home.

We expect Governor Scott to sign an executive order on a September 8th start date Friday.

