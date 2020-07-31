Advertisement

Man convicted of wire fraud after posing as movie producer

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former college student from Texas has been sentenced in New Hampshire to more than a year in jail for defrauding several foreign citizens living in the United States.

United States Attorney Scott Murray announced Thursday that 26-year-old Shiva Chandan Reddy Thudi, of Irving, Texas, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months and a day in federal prison for wire fraud.

Thudi attended college in New Hampshire from 2015 to 2017, where he met and defrauded several people, according to court documents and witness statements. Thudi falsely claimed he was seeking investors to share in profits from a business that produced and distributed films in the United States.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

